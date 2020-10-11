TWRA announces 2020 Free Youth Hunt Registration going on now

Nashville, TN – Youth between the ages of 10-16, who are hunter safety certified and who have never harvested a deer, are eligible to win a spot in what has become an annual special hunt.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will host the hunt in conjunction with the opening day of the 2020 Tennessee Young Sportsman Deer Hunt on Saturday, October 31st, 2020.

Youth from various regions from across the state have participated in the event held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. Last year, 16 young hunters had their first deer harvests.

A total of 30 young hunters will be selected to participate. The area incorporates a variety of wildlife management practices and totals more than 2,000 acres of prime deer habitat. Treestands will be provided including three which are handicap accessible.

Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, guidelines will be followed. A Friday night cookout will be held. Sites will be available for those who wish to camp (participants must provide their own camping gear). Breakfast and lunch will also be provided Saturday.

TWRA will hold a drawing and the winners will be notified by October 21st. Confirmation packets will be sent via email o the successful participants that will include directions and a list of items to bring as well as a list of area hotels. Winning hunters are responsible for providing the appropriate Tennessee hunting license and must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult at least 21 years of age or older.

Interested hunters may complete an application online on the TWRA website, http://license.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=36586.

All applications must be received by October 19th.

For more information or to receive an application, contact Donald Hosse, TWRA Outreach Program Coordinator at *protected email* .

