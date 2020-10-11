FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: October 11th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

As part of the FDA’s effort to protect consumers, the FDA and the Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to two companies for selling fraudulent COVID-19-related products.

There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider.

The first company, Griffo Botanicals, offers herbal tincture products for sale in the United States with misleading claims that the products can mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people.

The second company, Prairie Dawn Herbs, offers herbal products for sale in the United States with misleading claims that the products can mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people.

Testing updates:

As of today, 278 tests are authorized by FDA under EUAs; these include 217 molecular tests, 55 antibody tests, and 6 antigen tests.

