Tennessee Titans on the road to take on Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans (5-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-5-1)

Sunday, November 1st, 2020 | 1:00pm ET/Noon CT

Cincinnati, OH | Paul Brown Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (5-1) travel to Cincinnati this week to face the Bengals (1-5-1). Kickoff at Paul Brown Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST/noon CST on Sunday, November 1st, 2020.

The game marks the Titans’ first appearance in Cincinnati since a loss there on September 21st, 2014. The Titans took the most recent matchup in Nashville on November 12th, 2017 by a final score of 24-20.

This will be the Titans’ first road game of 2020 with fans in the stands. The Bengals will be able to accommodate up to 12,000 spectators in the 65,535-seat stadium according to guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health.

This week’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes and analyst Adam Archuleta.

Fans can livestream the game on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android) and on TennesseeTitans.com mobile web. Restrictions apply. For more information visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.

Tennessee Titans Move Forward After First Loss

Last week the Titans hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth contest in the Super Bowl era featuring undefeated teams in Week 7 or later. Both teams were 5-0 entering the matchup, but it was the Steelers who escaped with a 27-24 victory to hand the Titans their first loss.

The Titans fell behind 27-7 early in the third quarter before scoring the game’s next 17 points. However, trailing 27-24 with 19 seconds remaining in regulation, the Titans’ 45-yard field goal that would have tied the score sailed wide right.

In the loss, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed two touchdown passes, including a 73-yarder to wide receiver A.J. Brown. The game was Tannehill’s 16th regular season start since being inserted into the lineup in Week 7 of 2019, and since that week, he leads the NFL with a 116.5 passer rating.

Brown’s 153 receiving yards against the Steelers tied his career high, and he tallied his third consecutive game with at least one touchdown catch.

Running back Derrick Henry reached the end zone on a one-yard plunge in the fourth quarter and totaled 75 rushing yards, marking the 13th time in his last 15 games he had at least 75 rushing yards. He leads the NFL in 2020 with 663 rushing yards and is tied atop the league with seven rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Titans defense produced a season-high three interceptions. Linebacker Jayon Brown and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Amani Hooker each picked off passes to give the defense a total of nine in 2020, tied for the second most in the NFL. The Titans also lead the NFL with a plus-nine turnover differential.

About the Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals hosted the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns last week and lost 37-34 in a back-and-forth affair that featured a total of one punt. The Browns scored the game-winning touchdown pass with 11 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is seven starts into his NFL career. He was the first overall draft pick in 2020 after winning the Heisman Trophy and leading Louisiana State University to a national title in 2019. Against the Browns, he became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history with 400 passing yards (406), three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a single game.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is in his second year with the team after two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where he was the assistant wide receivers coach (2017) and quarterbacks coach (2018). The Bengals went 2-14 in his first season.

