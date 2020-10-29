Tennessee Titans game history against Cincinnati Bengals

Nashville, TN – In the 61-year history of the organization, only one other NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, has faced the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers more frequently than the Cincinnati Bengals. There have been 75 all-time meetings with the Bengals, while the Steelers have squared off 79 times against the Titans/Oilers.

The Bengals began play in 1968 as an expansion franchise in the American Football League and that season played the then-Oilers for the first time, a 27-17 Houston win at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.

In 1970, Riverfront Stadium (later named Cinergy Field) opened, where the Bengals would call home until Paul Brown Stadium opened in 2000.

The start of the 1970 season also marked the beginning of the newly-formed AFC Central Division, giving new life to the Bengals and Oilers rivalry.

The two teams met at least twice per season each year from 1970–2001, until realignment split up the division in 2002. The Titans moved to the AFC South, while the Bengals were placed in the AFC North.

During their time as division rivals, the Oilers and Bengals met only once in the playoffs. In 1990, the Wild Card Oilers traveled to face the AFC Central Champion Bengals and were defeated 41-14.

They have played eight times since moving to different divisions, with an even 4-4 split. Most recently, the Titans defeated the Bengals 24-20 at Nissan Stadium on November 12th, 2017. In the most recent contest at Paul Brown Stadium went decidedly in the Bengals’ favor, 33-7, on September 21st, 2014.

The Titans have won the majority of their games with the Bengals since moving to Tennessee. They are 12-6 in that time period (1997–present), including a seven-game winning streak from 1998-01. The streak included five consecutive road victories for the Titans, three of which occurred at Paul Brown Stadium.

On September 12th, 1999, the Bengals helped the Titans open their new home in the first regular season game at Nissan Stadium. The Titans won dramatically 36-35 on a last-second field goal by Al Del Greco.

Most Recent Matchups

2008 Week 2 • Sept. 14, 2008 • TITANS 24 at Bengals 7

Starting in place of an injured Vince Young, Kerry Collins passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Rookie running back Chris Johnson tops the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career, including a 51-yard scamper in the second quarter to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Defensively, the Titans hold Cincinnati to 215 total yards. Defensive backs Cortland Finnegan and Michael Griffin each intercept Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer.

2011 Week 9 • Nov. 6, 2011 • BENGALS 24 at Titans 17

Bengals score 17 unanswered points in the second half after the Titans take a 17-7 lead at halftime. Bengals rookie quarterback Andy Dalton completes three touchdown passes, while rookie receiver A.J. Green posts game-high seven receptions for 83 yards. Matt Hasselbeck completes touchdown passes to Damian Williams and Lavelle Hawkins.

2014 Week 3 • Sept. 21, 2014 • Titans 7 at BENGALS 33

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes for 169 yards and also catches an 18-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The Bengals get a pair of one-yard touchdown runs from Giovani Bernard and a four-yard touchdown run from Jeremy Hill. The Titans outgain the Bengals 326 yards to 300, but quarterback Jake Locker is intercepted twice, and the

Titans go 2-of-12 on third down.

2017 Week 10 • Nov. 12, 2017 • Bengals 20 at TITANS 24

Marcus Mariota caps a 73-yard drive with a seven-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to DeMarco Murray with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Murray scores all three of the team’s touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving). The Titans never trail until Andy Dalton’s 70-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green (115 receiving yards) with 5:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Titans record a time of possession of 40:09 and go seven-of-15 on third down, while the Bengals are one-of-10 on third down.

