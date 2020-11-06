Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announces New Traffic Pattern for McClure Bridge

November 6, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – Beginning Saturday morning, November 6th, 2020 at 9:00am, traffic at McClure Bridge will be diverted to the new bridge.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies will be onsite from 9:00am to 3:00pm to help direct traffic and get motorists accustomed to the new route initially.

Please note this will be permanent shift while they demolish the old bridge.

