Light Snow possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service reports light snow will be moving from the North into the Clarksville-Montgomery County this afternoon.
Bands of light snow produced accumulations up to one half inch between I-65 and the Cumberland Plateau early this morning, especially in counties along the KY/TN state line. More bands of light snow could add to those totals this afternoon before the precipitation moves off to the east. No major impacts are expected as ground temperatures remain relatively warm and blowing winds act to dry pavement.
Also, look for temperatures to continue to drop throughout the day. Coupled with gusty winds, Wind Chills values in the low 20s are likely by this evening.
Today and tonight, 1 to 2 inches (with isolated 3 inches) of snow accumulation is possible on the Cumberland Plateau today and tonight. Roads may become slick as early as this afternoon and remain that way through early Tuesday morning.
Some places west of the Plateau could see up to half an inch of snow today, but impacts are expected to be minimal.
Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
