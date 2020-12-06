|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,336 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, December 6th, 2020 Newer: TSSAA Rewind: Undefeated Murfreesboro Central marches to Class AAA football title in 1970 »
Tennessee Women’s Basketball loses on the road to West Virginia, 79-73
Morgantown, WV – Junior Rae Burrell and sophomore Jordan Horston combined for 17 fourth-quarter points, but it wasn’t enough to give the Tennessee Women’s Basketball team the win as the Lady Vols suffered their first loss of the season, falling to West Virginia Mountaineers on the road, 79-73.
West Virginia (4-0) was led by Kysre Gondrezick with 27 points and five assists. Madisen Smith also had a good outing, tallying 16 points and six assists.
The Lady Vols got off to a slow start, with WVU jumping out to a 3-0 advantage before Marta Suárez converted on a layup to put UT on the board just under two minutes into the game.
The Mountaineers built their lead to 10-4 before Burrell scored on back-to-back possessions to make the score 10-9 by the media timeout. Tennessee trailed by six with just over a minute left in the quarter, but Kasiyahna Kushkituah scored on back-to-back plays, including a put-back at the buzzer, to send UT into the second period down 17-15.
The Mountaineers tied it back up at 26 at the 4:05 mark off a Kari Niblack layup, but Rennia Davis answered on the other end to put Tennessee back out front. Gondrezick gave West Virginia a spark with 3:09 to go, scoring on a fast break and converting on an old fashioned three-point play to reclaim the lead and set off a 9-4 run that put West Virginia ahead 35-32 at the half.
UT hit a scoring slump following the media timeout, and the Mountaineers built their lead to seven with three minutes to go in the quarter. Green converted on a three-point play to break the West Virginia scoring run, and Burrell followed it up with a fast break layup to pull the Lady Vols within two at 47-45 with 1:54 on the clock. West Virginia rallied back, building its lead back up to six and taking a 51-46 lead into the final stanza.
Following the media timeout, Horston banked in a shot to give UT the lead. She followed it up a minute later with a layup and scored again at the 1:13 mark to give Tennessee its largest lead of the game at 66-61. Smith answered with a trey on the other end, and Kirsten Deans added a layup and drew a foul but failed to convert on the free throw, giving UT the ball back with 12 seconds remaining and the score tied at 66. However, neither team was able to score in the closing seconds, sending the game into overtime.
UT Lady Vols Notably
Big-Time Bench Points
Up Next for Tennessee Lady Vols
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed