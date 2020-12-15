This Week at APSU: Gateway Chamber Orchestra to present Beethoven@250

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) presents Beethoven@250: Humanity in 2020 at APSU, a free streaming online musical event celebrating composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 at 7:30pm.

The virtual concert also honors the works of two groundbreaking composers in classical music: George Walker, the first African American composer to win the Pulitzer Prize, and Jessie Montgomery, one of the most energetic and inspiring interpreters of the American ethos.

The performance, recorded in Mabry Concert Hall at Austin Peay State University (APSU), is a fitting soundtrack to a momentous year. From the centennial anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment to the rise of the pandemic to the outcry for social justice, 2020 has made a distinctive mark on humanity.

The GCO captures this sentiment in an evening of moving performances that embody “tragedy to triumph,” a theme made famous by classical music’s most revolutionary composer.

To read more about the concert, click here.

Register on Eventbrite to watch Beethoven@250: Humanity in 2020, a free virtual concert to be streamed on YouTube. It is recommended to watch the performance in a home theater environment with the best speakers available. The GCO encourages families to host a virtual watch party and celebrate Beethoven by submitting photos to our Facebook page using the hashtag #beethoven250.

Happy holidays from Austin Peay State University!

We wish you a cheerful holiday season from your Austin Peay State University family!

Please enjoy the above video celebration featuring performances by some of our talented Govs. Thank you to the APSU Department of Music and the APSU Department of Communications for their contributions to this video.

*Please note that some performances included in this video were recorded prior to the pandemic. Performers do not wear masks in all videos.

Thank you for being a friend of Austin Peay State University. We hope the coming year will bring you comfort and prosperity.

Don’t forget to power down before going home

As students and faculty prepare for the upcoming winter break at Austin Peay State University, a new internal campaign is asking them to help conserve energy before they leave.

Last year, APSU saved $1,000 every day through its conservation efforts, which translates to the electricity used by four households for an entire year.

Before leaving campus, students living in residence halls are asked to:

Unplug all electronics.

Empty and unplug refrigerators.

Turn the thermostat to the lowest setting.

Close the blinds in their rooms.

Faculty members also were asked to power down their offices for the winter break. APSU will close on Wednesday, December 23rd, for the winter holiday and reopen January 4th.

For more information on this campaign, visit www.apsu.edu/sustainability/winter-break-energy-savings.php.

Other APSU happenings this week:

Related Stories

Sections

Topics