Montgomery County Allocates Federal CARES Act Funding towards Technology, Payroll
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government designated how available funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, would be spent on technology and payroll.
When news of the funding was made available, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Chief of Staff Kyle Johnson worked with IT Director Skip Burchett on a plan to extend the number of employees who could work remotely and more efficiently as the options for serving County residents continued to evolve during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
Montgomery County Government was allocated approximately 1.2 million dollars in CARES Act technology funding to improve remote work capabilities for County employees.
Funding for the hardware allows for greater telework possibilities during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
Montgomery County departments were asked to provide a description of the expected case use quantities desired for remote equipment. All equipment has now been purchased and will be deployed to each department by December 30th.
CARES Act funding also covered payroll for employees who were out because of COVID-19 Coronavirus. The total budget for CARES related contributions on payroll was approximately $567,000.
“The funding through the CARES Act allows us to better take care of Montgomery County residents from a remote location. This is a solution that can be helpful, regardless of whether the community challenge is related to health or a weather-related disaster. People look to local government to assist them and these resources improve our readiness to serve. The assistance also helped us continue paying employees who were affected by the virus.” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.
An overview of what Montgomery County Government purchased with CARES Act money as it relates to IT equipment includes:
To see a list of accessible online services through Montgomery County Government, go to the Gov tab at mcgtn.org.
