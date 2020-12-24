|
Lamar Alexander announces Congress Approves 6th Year of Record Funding for National Laboratories; 7th Year of Record Funding for Locks, Dams, Harbors
Washington, D.C. – Congress has passed legislation sponsored by subcommittee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) that includes the sixth consecutive year of record funding for the Office of Science – the most important U.S. Department of Energy program that supports work at our 17 national laboratories, including Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
The Senate bill also prioritizes funding for supercomputing and advanced nuclear programs and provides the seventh consecutive year of record funding in a regular appropriations bill for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“I proposed a New Manhattan Project for Clean Energy last March – a five year project with Ten Grand Challenges that will use American research and technology to put our country and the world firmly on a path toward cleaner, cheaper energy. To provide the tools to create these breakthroughs, the federal government should double its funding for energy research and reinstate the United States as number one in the world in advanced computing. That is why setting a new record funding level for the Office of Science – the nation’s largest supporter of research in the physical sciences – is one of my top priorities,” Subcommittee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said.
“This sixth consecutive year of record level funding for the Office of Science allows us to take advantage of the United States’ secret weapon, our extraordinary capacity for basic research at our 17 national laboratories and will help build and develop the next generation of supercomputers.”
“This bill also includes $7.795 billion – a new record funding level in a regular appropriations bill – for the Army Corps of Engineers to maintain and rebuild our nation’s waterways, including up to $69 million to fully fund construction of the new Chickamauga Lock for the seventh consecutive year,” Alexander said. “This is great news for East Tennessee since the new lock will help keep up to 150,000 trucks off I-75 and keep the cost of shipping goods low for manufacturers across the state.”
Alexander continued: “The funding provided in this bill will also modernize our nuclear weapons facilities at Y-12 and accelerate cleanup of hazardous materials and facilities at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Y-12 National Security Complex.”
Alexander is chairman of the Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee, which oversees the U.S. Department of Energy; the Army Corps of Engineers; the Nuclear Regulatory Commission; the National Nuclear Security Administration; the Appalachian Regional Commission; and the Bureau of Reclamation.
The Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2021 includes the following priorities:
