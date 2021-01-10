Tennessee Department of Education, Tennessee STEM Innovation Network Extend Winter STE(A)M Resource Hub Through March

Nashville, TN – This week, the Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN) announced the Winter STE(A)M Resource Hub, which provides weekly challenges to guide students and families in problem-solving, working collaboratively, and exploring different careers and pathways, is being extended through March.

The Winter STE(A)M Resource Hub builds on the COVID-19 STE(A)M Resource Hub and the Summer STE(A)M Resource Hub, which engaged students with challenges around design activities, critical thinking, and career exploration. Since the first STE(A)M resource launched in April, the hubs have had over 54,000 unique visitors.

“Since April, we have continued to hear positive feedback about the STE(A)M Resource Hubs and are excited to continue offering weekly at-home, STEM-related activities to students and families, thanks to our partners at the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network and network of teachers,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Providing students with the opportunity to explore future careers and opportunities is essential to their success and our state’s success as we provide the best for all kids across Tennessee.”

Launched in December, the Winter STE(A)M Resource Hub includes three weekly challenges that can be done at home and were created using the science standards framework for Tennessee in partnership with TSIN educators from across the state. The challenges are ideal for students grades 3-12, but younger students can also participate with parental assistance.

“The Department of Education’s continued support of the Winter STE(A)M Resource hub is vital in providing students the opportunity to work collaboratively, solve problems, and explore emerging STEM careers,” said Brandi Stroecker, Director of TSIN. “Exposure to interactive virtual learning experiences that reinforce core content and keep students focused are top priorities for the Network. The activity sets provided model innovative learning strategies that create an engaging distance-learning environment.”

The winter challenges in January enable students to learn about science while building their STE(A)M skills in their own homes by continuing to focus students on #MakerMondayTN, #WonderWednesdayTN, and #FutureFridayTN. Families and educators are encouraged to share their work on social media using the hashtags.

Each activity comes with step-by-step directions for the activity, additional resources to continue exploring the topic, and an online portal for parents to ask questions and receive additional support.

The following schedule for the month of January highlights the various topics that students will explore while completing the weekly challenges:

January 4th-8th: Exploring Earth Science Data

Exploring Earth Science Data January 11th-15th: Space Science

Space Science January 18th-22th: Data Science- Esports

Data Science- Esports January 25th-29th: Arts, Technology & Communications

The Winter STE(A)M Resource Hub has received positive feedback from families and educators from across the state, including:

“I LOVE this Winter STEAM Hub….I am a county-wide STEAM Teacher for a small rural county, and I have been using these resources for my students. They really enjoy making things. I enjoy exposing my students to creative and challenging standards-based activities! Thank you for creating these activity sets to share with them!!!!”

“These resources are amazing. I am using them as enrichment through Canvas during online learning. My students are engaged, even when learning from home. Please keep creating new activities – I’m saving so much time with lesson planning.”

“I liked the varied activities by CTE cluster and accessibility to a variety of hands-on, offline, and online learning experiences for my students. Thank you!”

For additional information on the department’s COVID-19 Coronavirus and school reopening related resources, please visit https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus/reopening-guidance.html.

