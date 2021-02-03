Clarksville area Pets of the Week for February 3rd, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 27th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Magnus is an adult medium size male Belgian Shepherd/Malinois mixed breed with beautiful eyes. His vaccinations are current. Magnus is a happy boy who is eagerly waiting for his new home.

Juno is an adorable young female domestic short hair with a beautiful soft coat. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are current. Juno would make a great companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Bo is an 11-year-old, 64-pound neutered male German shepherd mix whose owner passed away. He is house trained and enjoys spending time in his fenced yard. He seems a little nervous around other dogs and would do best in a home without cats. He is really good with children. Bo is a very laid-back and affectionate boy who will appreciate your attention.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Rory is 2-years old, he is spunky, adventurous, and loves to climb. Though friendly, he is easily over-stimulated in play and he will nip. His best home will be with adults only and as an only cat. He is fun and playful, and his ginger and white coat is handsome. He is vetted, neutered and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Bella is a beautiful young spayed female Siamese mix who was living outside on her own and gave birth to six kittens. A good Samaritan rescued the kittens then earned Bella’s trust to bring her into our care. She will need a patient owner to transition her to a fully domesticated kitty. Bella is fully vetted and litter box trained.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stonewall is a handsome 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair with unusual markings and mesmerizing green eyes. He is fully vetted and litter box trained. Stonewall is a friendly boy. He would make a great companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ralph is a 3-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier mix. He is short and stocky with a cute curled tail. This goofy boy loves to play ball and curl up with his person at the end of the day. He is working on leash manners and basic training. He is crate trained, microchipped, and fully vetted. Ralph is heartworm positive and his treatment is being paid for.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Shaggy is a 3-year-old, 40-pound spayed female pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. She has been at the rescue for over 9 months. Shaggy is the biggest love bug with lots of kisses to give. She is fully vetted, house and crate trained. Shaggy loves people but would like to be the only pet in a home. She is an inside dog and would love a fenced yard to run and play.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Zeus is a handsome 1 ½-year-old neutered male shepherd mix. He loves treats and loves being petted on his head. He is a little shy but loves children.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

