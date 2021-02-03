Austin Peay State University Volleyball releases broadcast, seating plans for 2021 Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department announced its broadcast and seating plans for the spring 2021 volleyball season, which begins when the Governors host Tennessee Tech in a pair of home matches, Sunday and Monday, at the Dunn Center.

Both matches against the Golden Eagles will start at 2:00pm and broadcast on ESPN+ with Governors volleyball alumnus Ashley Slay Glotta calling the action. In fact, all eight home matches will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season.

For fans wishing to attend Austin Peay State University volleyball matches, there will be limited general admission seating available, with free admission for all fans wishing to attend.

Austin Peay State University is holding volleyball matches at the Dunn Center in accordance with University, NCAA, and OVC guidelines.

Additionally, the following policies are in effect for fans at APSU basketball events:

Face coverings are required upon entry into the Dunn Center and must be worn at all times – covering both an individual’s mouth and nose – while in the facility, except while actively eating or drinking.

Austin Peay reduced seating capacity to 35 percent, with the following changes: No lower-bowl seating is available; General admission seating is on the second floor with available seats specifically marked and blocked off to ensure social distancing; Fans may not sit in seats marked and blocked off to maintain social distancing.

Concessions will be available in the front lobby, with limited food and beverage items available.

Austin Peay State University will strictly maintain social distancing measures in the Dunn Center this season for the safety of fans, players, coaches, and staff. Individuals violating any of the above policies will be required to leave the facility.

