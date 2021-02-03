Representative Mark Green Introduces Resolution Urging Officials to Obey their Own COVID-19 Restrictions

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mark Green has introduced a resolution expressing the strong sense of Congress that government officials are not above the law when it comes to COVID-19 Coronavirus lockdowns.

Green said, “America is not a country where our leaders can make arbitrary decisions about our lives, and then not follow the rules themselves. I am disappointed that a number of public officials have flouted the public health restrictions they have imposed on citizens, demonstrating their view that rules are for the people—not politicians.”

“Throughout this pandemic, we have seen numerous examples of public officials not abiding by their own onerous restrictions. This disregard for the decimation of lives and livelihoods within communities and the harmful effects of social isolation on mental health is shameful and un-American.”

“Officials who ignore their own restrictions show a complete lack of understanding for the serious toll that one-size-fits-all lockdowns have taken on the American people. America was founded on the principle that no one is above the law—it is incumbent on all elected officials to obey the laws they enact.”

Read the full resolution

Download (PDF, 90KB)

Sections

Topics