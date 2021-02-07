APSU Men’s Golf kicks off season against Western Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team will finally hit the links for the first time in nearly a year when the Govs host Western Kentucky in a heads-up match play event, Monday, from Clarksville Country Club.

The seven-match event is scheduled to kick off at 10:30am in Clarksville.

Last season, the Govs got their first taste of match play at the President’s Day Match Play event, where they pushed Belmont to the limit in a 3-3 decision that went to individual hole victories—won by Belmont by one hole.

That was supposed to be just a warm-up to the big event for 2020, with the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championships slated to have a match play component but COVID-19 Coronavirus brought a premature end to the 2020 campaign.

The APSU Govs will line up with senior Austin Lancaster in the No. 1 spot, followed by Chase Korte, Michael Busse, 2019 OVC Freshman of the Year Micah Knisley and Alex Vegh. Rounding out the lineup will be Garrett Whitfield, who went unbeaten in the match play event in Miami last year, and Jordan Rodriguez.

There will be no live scoring for the event, but a complete recap, including photos and results, will be available at LetsGoPeay.com at the conclusion of play.

