Nashville Zoo offers Free Admission with Food Donation

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Zoo is partnering with the Community Resource Center to launch the first Souper Bowl Food Drive, a seven-day event to collect shelf-stable food for our community in need.

Beginning on Super Bowl Sunday (February 7th), Nashville Zoo is asking for donations of shelf-stable food. In return, the Zoo will offer a complimentary admission ticket for every four donated items with a limit of two tickets per donation.

Guests must be present to receive complimentary admission tickets which can be used anytime through the end of 2021.

Shelf-stable food includes canned food, jarred food, boxed food, snacks like protein bars and potato chips, and shelf-stable milk.

The Community Resource Center encourages guests to donate popular items like peanut butter, cereal, canned fruit, canned meat (chicken or tuna), and canned vegetables.

All donations must be in a sealed container and no less than 1 month from the expiration date.

Nashville Zoo will collect all donations at the Zoo’s Entry Village gates from 9:00am–4:00pm daily. Zoo admission is not required to donate food. After February 13th, the Community Resource Center will work with local partners to deliver the food to communities in need.

About Community Resource Center

For 35 years, the Community Resource Center of Nashville has been a supply line to the front lines of poverty. Their mission is to empower partner agencies to maintain their focus on providing critical services to Middle Tennessee’s most vulnerable populations by relieving them of the burden of securing essentials like household products and food. In 2020, the CRC provided approximately $5 million in essential products.

You can learn more about the Community Resource Center at www.crcnashville.org

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, and Temptations cat treats, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org

Sections

Topics