Austin Peay State University Volleyball sweeps Tennessee Tech

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s volleyball senior outside hitter Brooke Moore posted a 13-kill, 16-dig performance and the Governors swept Tennessee Tech in three sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-20) to begin the delayed 2020 volleyball season, Sunday afternoon at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University (1-0) closed strong to claim each of the first two sets. In the opening frame, it was a 7-3 run that turned an 18-18 tie into a 25-21 victory.

APSU nearly repeated the feat in the second, using a 6-3 run after a 19-19 tie to secure a 25-22 win.

However, the Governors left no opportunity for drama in the third, easing out to a 10-point lead at 19-9 and holding on to claim the match.

The Governors not only got the double-double effort from Moore, but also saw junior outside hitter Chloe Stitt chipped in 15 kills at a team-best .263 attack percentage to lead the offense. Sophomore setter Kelsey Mead finished with 18 assists and three service aces – both team bests. Austin Peay State University finished with 46 kills in the victory.

Tennessee Tech (0-1) got 11 kills from both senior outside hitter Ali Verzani and sophomore middle blocker Skylar Boom to pace an offense that finished with 40 kills.

Austin Peay State University and Tennessee Tech conclude their two-match series with a 2:00pm, Monday contest at the Winfield Dunn Center.

