|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Brett Badgett for Rape Newer: Clarksville area Pets of the Week for February 10th, 2021 »
Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Water Outage Planned on Cardinal Lane, Section of Dunbar Cave Road
Wednesday, February 10th, 2021
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned a water outage on Wednesday, February 10th, at 9:00am on Cardinal Lane and a section of Dunbar Cave Road from Rossview Road to Moss Road for water valve maintenance work.
The water valve maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 11:00am.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
SectionsNews
TopicsCardinal Lane, CG&W, Clarksville, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville Gas and water, Clarksville TN, Dunbar Cave Road, Low Water Pressure, Moss Road, water outage, Water Valve Maintenance
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.