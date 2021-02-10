Clarksville area Pets of the Week for February 10th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 10th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Chopper is a young medium size male boxer mix. His vaccinations are up to date. This handsome boy is eagerly awaiting his forever home.

King Louie is an adult male domestic shorthair who was found as a stray. He is neutered and litter box trained. This large boy would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Ginger is a 1-year-old, 40-pound spayed female Australian cattle dog/blue heeler mix. She gets along with other dogs although she is a little scared of bigger dogs. She is a smart girl who obeys several commands. Ginger spent most of her young life outdoors, but she would love to learn to live inside with her forever family. She walks well on a leash and loves people.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Dolly is a 10-year-old female medium hair cat whose owner passed away. Her brother was adopted and Dolly is alone. She is going to be a cuddly companion for someone who wants a quiet settled kitty. Her golden coat is dense and thick, and she is a bit chunky at 15 pounds. She deserves a forever home for her middle-age and retirement years. Dolly is vetted, spayed and litter trained.

Find her at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Nell is a beautiful young spayed female tortoiseshell. She is a sweet girl that will share her love with you after she warms up to a new home. She is shy at first but she will be your partner once she settles in. Nell is fully vetted and litter box trained. She gets along well with other cats.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Calla Lily is a beautiful 1-year-old female calico. She is vetted and litter box trained. Calla Lily is a very loving and affectionate cat who would make a wonderful companion.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas is an adult neutered male pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. He is energetic and has done well with children but may need to be watched around little ones due to his excitement. He does well with most dogs and is eager to please. He is house and crate trained. Atlas is heart worm positive and his treatment is being paid for.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Summitt is a 4-month-old, 21-pound female beagle puppy. She is vetted and has a microchip. Summit is a little shy when you first meet her. She gets along well with children and other dogs.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Chester is an 8-month-old, 25-pound neutered male beagle mix who was living in the woods. He is still a little timid but is very sweet natured. Chester gets along well with other dogs but has not been around cats. He is a wonderful boy who needs a patient adopter.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

