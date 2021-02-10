Clarksville-Montgomery County School System schools to be closed Thursday

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reports that out of an abundance of caution due to the Winter Storm Warning and predictions from the National Weather Service, tomorrow, Thursday, February 11th, 2021 will be an asynchronous remote learning day for all CMCSS students, meaning there will not be live instruction.

Students in kindergarten through 8th grade should complete lessons on their laptops as assigned by their teachers for Inclement Weather Day Number One.

There are copies of the inclement weather assignments directly on your student’s laptop to be used if internet access is not available.

For high school, teachers will communicate with students on how to access lessons. If you have questions about accessing or submitting student work, please contact your child’s teacher.

After-school activities for today, Wednesday, February 10th are approved to continue as scheduled.

After-school tutoring at Clarksville-Montgomery County School System middle schools is canceled today.

