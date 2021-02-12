Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball hosts Southeast Missouri, Saturday

Austin Peay (12-8 | 8-6 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri (7-12 | 5-8 OVC)

Saturday, February 13th, 2021 | 5:00pm

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – After back-to-back contests against UT Martin, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team will have double dates against Southeast Missouri, with the first coming this Saturday, February 13th in the Dunn Center. Tip-off is at 5:00pm.

Inclement weather moved the start times for both the men’s game and the women’s game against the Redhawks that precedes it back an hour; be sure to monitor Austin Peay State University’s social media channels and LetsGoPeay.com for updates if they become necessary.

About the Southeast Missouri Redhawks

If Southeast Missouri is going to up-end the Governors, they’ll have to do it by controlling the glass when Austin Peay State University has the ball; the Redhawks do a better job than any team in the Ohio Valley Conference of limiting their opponents to one look per possession, pulling down nearly 80 percent of defensive rebounding opportunities to lead the league.

But the APSU Govs haul in 36.6 percent of offensive rebounding opportunities and have the offensive rebounding savant that is Terry Taylor in their corner.

The Redhawks possess good size, with eight players standing 6-5 or taller. They also have plenty of veterans in the lineup, with four seniors and six juniors on the roster. And their record belies how close they have been against so many opponents, with three overtime losses and two one-possession losses to UT Martin, including a buzzer-beater by the Skyhawks Eden Holt on December 18th, 2020.

Three Redhawks (Nana Akenten, Eric Reed Jr., and Chris Harris) are among the league’s top-15 in threes made per game, and the Redhawks do an admirable job from deep overall.

The difference has been at the line; in wins this season, Southeast Missouri is a 70.2 percent team at the stripe; that number falls to 61.4 percent in losses.

Last Time Austin Peay Played Southeast Missouri

Austin Peay State University took care of business at the Show Me Center in an 84-59 rout of the Redhawks made possible in part by a 42-18 advantage on points in the paint.

The Govs handed out 22 assists as a team, with Carlos Paez accounting for eight helpers, and Austin Peay State University hit a white-hot 59.3 percent from the floor as a team to remain unbeaten in league play.

Terry Taylor led all scorers with 24 points and nine boards.

Austin Peay State University Notably

Opponents are hitting 48.1 percent against the APSU Govs in the Dunn Center this season.

Austin Peay State University is seeking their eight straight win overall and fourth in a row at home against the Redhawks.

The Govs are hitting better at the charity stripe in losses (78.7 percent) this season than in wins (69.2 percent).

Mike Peake is hitting 64.6 percent (53-for-82) from the floor over his last 12 games. In 20 games this season, the sophomore has hit at least 60 percent from the floor in 10 of them.

Austin Peay State University is 9-0 this season when outshooting its opponent and 9-0 this season when holding its opponent below 45 percent shooting.

In wins, the Governors are holding opponents to 62.6 points, but opponents are scoring 78.9 points when the Govs find themselves on the wrong side of the column.

Paez is hitting 51.1 percent (24-for-47) from three over his last 12 games and has now made 24 consecutive free-throws dating back to January 2nd against Eastern Kentucky after a career-best 8-for-8 showing against the Skyhawks Thursday night. He’s also sporting a robust 6.3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in his last five games.

After hitting 9-for-18 from deep against UT Martin, the Govs are at a 40.0 percent (78-for-195) clip over the last nine games, hitting 8.7 per night.

Milestone Watch—Career: Terry Taylor needs two made free-throws to pass Doug Stamper (1961-64) for sixth all-time; seven makes would move him past Jim Beshears (1959-62) and into fifth all-time.

Milestone Watch—OVC: Taylor is 36 points from passing Morehead State’s Ricky Minard (2000-04) for fourth in league history in scoring.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Students seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking. Failure to comply with any of these measures, by fans or media, could result in immediate expulsion from the arena.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first. Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.

Austin Peay State University Govs Online

Check back at LetsGoPeay.com and on Austin Peay’s Official Athletics Facebook page often for up-to-date news about all Governor athletics, as well as the Governor men’s basketball Twitter page (@AustinPeayMBB). Live stats will be available during the game at PeayStats.com, and all home games and Ohio Valley Conference games can be viewed on the ESPN+ app.

Sections

Topics