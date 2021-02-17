Clarksville area Pets of the Week for February 17th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 17th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Stormie is a handsome 1-year-old, 57-pound great Pyrenees mix. He is a very happy boy who is eagerly awaiting his forever home.

Nansen is an adult male with domestic short hair. He is litter box trained and his vaccinations are current. This handsome boy loves to be petted and would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Bo is an 11-year-old, 64-pound neutered male German shepherd mix whose owner passed away. He is house trained and enjoys spending time in his fenced yard. He seems a little nervous around other dogs and would do best in a home without cats. He is really good with children. Bo is a very laid-back and affectionate boy who will appreciate your attention.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Abby and Blacky are a pair of 8-year-old tortoiseshell girls whose owner passed away. Abby is longhaired, Blacky has tiny orange accents sprinkled through her glossy dark coat. They are sweet-natured but shy in trying to adapt to their changed circumstances. They will be adopted as a pair. They are vetted, spayed, and litter trained.

If you would like to provide a quiet home for these lovely girls, please come to PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Maggie is a beautiful young spayed female tabby. She is a quiet girl who will give you love once she warms up to her new environment. Maggie is fully vetted and litter box trained. She gets along well with other cats.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Mocha is a beautiful 8-year-old spayed female Labrador retriever/mountain cur mix. She is house trained and prefers to be an only pet. Mocha is very loving and affectionate and just wants to be with you. She does best in a quiet environment. She loves to curl up next to you and loves attention.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Sissy is an amazing 3-4-year-old, 35-pound spayed female mixed breed who lived most of her life outside with little human interaction. Since being with the rescue she has made so much progress. She is crate trained, good with most dogs, and loves to run and play outside. She would do best in a home that has a calmer environment and with someone ready to put in the work and love to show her what life should be like.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Shaggy is a 3-year-old, 40-pound spayed female pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. She has been at the rescue for almost a year. Shaggy is the biggest love bug with lots of kisses to give. She loves car rides and travels great. She is house and crate trained and knows basic commands. Shaggy loves to go for walks and snuggle on the couch for movie night. She would prefer to be the only pet in the household.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Chester is an 8-month-old, 25-pound, neutered male beagle mix who was living in the woods. He is still a little timid but is very sweet-natured. Chester gets along well with other dogs but has not been around cats. He is a wonderful boy who needs a patient adopter.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

