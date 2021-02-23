|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Dunbar Cave Road lane closed for water main leak repair
Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has closed the eastbound lane of Dunbar Cave Road between Acuff Road and Idlewood Drive for water main leak repair.
Motorists are asked to slow down, follow traffic signs and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic congestion.
The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 12:30pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online
You must be logged in to post a comment.