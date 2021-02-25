Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap celebrates March ‘Math-ness,’ intersection of math and sports

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Science on Tap lecture series continues virtually on March 2nd, 2021 when Dr. Brad Fox will discuss March “Math-ness.”

The event will be at 7:00pm and will be free and open to the public.

Fox – an associate professor of mathematics at Austin Peay State University – will explore the intersection of mathematics and sports, focusing on the math and probabilities involved in ranking sports teams and predicting the NCAA basketball March brackets.

Last month, Science on Tap returned for a special event after being driven into a yearlong hiatus by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Last month’s event was a panel discussion about the urgency and hope of new vaccines.

Panel members included Jane Semler, Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) professor, and Dr. Perry Scanlan, virologist and MLS professor.

Science on Tap is a lecture series hosted by APSU’s College of STEM.

