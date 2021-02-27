Mark Green, August Pfluger, Maria Salazar Call on Joe Biden to Recognize Cuban Communist Regime’s Threat to Democracy

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Mark Green, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, and Subcommittee Members Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) and Congresswoman Maria Salazar (FL-27) have sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to implement a Cuba policy that holds the regime accountable for its human rights abuses and support for authoritarian regimes in the region.

In their letter, the lawmakers express grave concern about the threat Cuba’s communist dictatorship poses to the national security of the United States and the stability of the Western Hemisphere.

The letter urges President Biden to take the steps necessary to restrict the flow of U.S. dollars to the Cuban military, maintain designations that hold the regime accountable for its support for global terrorism, and continue support for democracy on the island.

Congressman Green said, “The list of human rights violations by Cuba’s communist regime is extensive and includes the suppression and torture of political dissidents without due process or adherence to the rule of law. Political dissidents are held in notoriously atrocious prison conditions, and the Cuban dictatorship has a history of exporting its oppressive system and undermining the region’s democracies. We are urging President Biden to maintain the previous administration’s policies and not revert to the failed appeasement policies of the Obama Administration.”

“America is the beacon of freedom and democracy, and our foreign policy towards authoritarian regimes must hold them accountable for any and all human rights violations and oppressive actions,” Congressman Pfluger said. “President Biden must support democracy on the island and ensure no American dollars go towards propping up a communist regime responsible for atrocities and sowing discord in the region.”

“I was born in Little Havana – the daughter of Cuban exiles. My community, of victims and survivors of tyranny, understands all too well the true despotic nature of the ruthless Castro dictatorship,” said Congresswoman Salazar. “It’s not the time for concessions to the very same regime that continues to jail, starve, murder and systematically oppress the people of Cuba. It’s time to support the brave men and women yearning for freedom within the island and it is my hope that this administration stands with the Cuban people and not the brutal tyranny that oppresses them”

