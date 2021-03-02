|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf surges forward on final day of Kiawah Island Classic Newer: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope finishes Final Tests, Ready for Launch »
APSU Men’s Golf places 10th at Southern Invitational
Lake Worth, FL – Incremental improvements marked Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team’s final day at the Southern Invitational, led by an even-par outing from Austin Lancaster.
The APSU Govs placed 10th overall at 893 (304-295-294), but the numbers don’t tell the entire story—the Govs were one of just four teams in the field to improve in each round.
Lancaster led the way at even-par on the final day, starting out strong on the back-nine; he birdied four of his day’s first seven holes, including one of just 10 on No. 14 in the final round. Lancaster finished with a 223 (75-76-72) as the second Gov in the top-40.
Senior Alex Vegh was Austin Peay State University’s top finisher at 219 (79-66-74), the best 54-hole showing by a Gov since the 2019 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate. His final 36 holes were Vegh’s best-combined two-round showing since the opening two rounds of the GolfWeek Program Challenge to start the Fall 2018 season.
Senior Michael Busse got his day started with a one-under 35 on the back nine; he’d close his day and his stay in Lake Worth with a birdie at No. 9, one of just nine on Tuesday. Busse tallied a 226 (76-74-76) for the tournament.
Chase Korte (77-79-75) and Micah Knisley (76-82-73) fired matching 231s to close the event for the APSU Govs. Korte tied Vegh and Lancaster for the team-high with 34 pars for the event, while Knisley led the APSU Govs in both birdies (11) and par-5 scoring (4.58 strokes per hole).
The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action next week for the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville, Tennessee; the event will be hosted by Tennessee Tech.
SectionsSports
TopicsAlex Vegh, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Golf, APSU Men's Golf, APSU Sports, Austin Lancaster, Austin Peay State University, Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, Chase Korte, F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, Governors, Govs, Lake Worth FL, Micah Knisley, Michael Busse, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Sevierville TN, Southern Invitational, Tennessee Tech
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.