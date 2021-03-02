APSU Men’s Golf places 10th at Southern Invitational

Lake Worth, FL – Incremental improvements marked Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team’s final day at the Southern Invitational, led by an even-par outing from Austin Lancaster.

The APSU Govs placed 10th overall at 893 (304-295-294), but the numbers don’t tell the entire story—the Govs were one of just four teams in the field to improve in each round.

Lancaster led the way at even-par on the final day, starting out strong on the back-nine; he birdied four of his day’s first seven holes, including one of just 10 on No. 14 in the final round. Lancaster finished with a 223 (75-76-72) as the second Gov in the top-40.

Senior Alex Vegh was Austin Peay State University’s top finisher at 219 (79-66-74), the best 54-hole showing by a Gov since the 2019 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate. His final 36 holes were Vegh’s best-combined two-round showing since the opening two rounds of the GolfWeek Program Challenge to start the Fall 2018 season.

Senior Michael Busse got his day started with a one-under 35 on the back nine; he’d close his day and his stay in Lake Worth with a birdie at No. 9, one of just nine on Tuesday. Busse tallied a 226 (76-74-76) for the tournament.

Chase Korte (77-79-75) and Micah Knisley (76-82-73) fired matching 231s to close the event for the APSU Govs. Korte tied Vegh and Lancaster for the team-high with 34 pars for the event, while Knisley led the APSU Govs in both birdies (11) and par-5 scoring (4.58 strokes per hole).

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action next week for the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville, Tennessee; the event will be hosted by Tennessee Tech.

Sections

Topics