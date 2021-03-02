Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf surges forward on final day of Kiawah Island Classic

Kiawah Island, SC – Another solid round on the final day of competition sent Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf rocketing up the leaderboard at the Kiawah Island Classic; the Govs moved up eight spots, the second-highest climb of the day, to finish 17th overall and third in the Flight Championship.

It was the third straight round the Govs posted below 310, making the Govs one of 11 programs in the 41-team field to play so consistently. At 309-307-304 for a three-round 920, the Govs were one of five teams to lower their team score in each subsequent round, and the only one that didn’t eclipse that 310-mark one time over the last three days.

“As a coach, you never want to say you’re satisfied with certain scores, but we were able to knock the rust off and shoot some quality scores at this event,” said Austin Peay head coach Jessica Combs. “I’m very proud of this team and how we competed at this event; we’re looking forward to going lower in our upcoming tournaments.”

Junior Taylor Dedmen continued posting outstanding marks at Kiawah Island, carding a final-round 72 thanks largely to a one-under on the front nine which included one of six final-round birdies at the tricky 337-yard par-4 at No. 3. She finished 22nd overall (74-78-72—224) and was among the tournament leaders in pars (38, tied for ninth) and par-3 scoring (3.00 strokes per hole, tied for eighth).

Junior Shelby Darnell nearly matched Dedmen shot-for-shot along the front-nine, going out with an even-par 36 en route to a 77 for the day and a 232 (79-76-77) overall. She opened her day with a birdie on the monster 510-yard par-5 at No. 1, one of five birds on that hole for the day and one of just 22 surrendered during the tournament.

Senior Riley Cooper diligently worked her way into the top-100 over the course of the week, helped by a pair of front-nine birdies to send her out with a one-over 37; she finished with a 235 (83-72-80), one shot ahead of teammate Andrea Presilla (80-81-75—236). Presilla made her mark in the final round with back-to-back birdies at No. 14 and No. 15.

Making her Austin Peay debut, freshman Kady Foshaug rounded out the field for the Govs with a 244 (76-85-83); her solid iron game helped her average 3.29 strokes/hole on par-3 efforts.

“Taylor played extremely steady all day and I’m so happy Andrea was able to shoot a low score for us,” Combs said. “We lost about eight shots on the last two holes and missed some opportunities earlier in the round but as a whole, I think we proved to ourselves that we can shoot good scores and go even lower.”

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team returns to action on March 15th at the Tennessee Tech-hosted Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville, Tennessee.

