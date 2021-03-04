Austin Peay State University to host Military Alumni Chapter Dinner as part of Spring Homecoming on March 19th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Military Alumni Chapter and National Alumni Association will host the APSU Military Alumni Chapter Dinner at 6:00pm on Friday, March 19th, as part of APSU’s spring 2021 Homecoming activities.

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions, limited in-person seats are available, so the public is invited to attend this event virtually.

Each guest who purchases a ticket will receive a custom APSU Military Alumni Chapter Scholarship print. Proceeds will benefit the CW3 (R) Scott Schroeder Scholarship Endowment.

“Our Military Alumni Chapter is honored to play various roles, including providing scholarships to our military-affiliated students, supporting our Military Student Center Texts for Vets program, and supporting our Military Recognition Ceremonies,” APSU Military Alumni Chapter President Joe Shakeenab said. “Together, we continue to serve.”

During the event, Retired Lt. Col. Thomas Mercer will be honored as the recipient of the 2020 Govs Who Lead Through Military Service Award. Col. Mercer serves as the manager of the Small Business Program Office for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Memphis District. The Govs Who Lead Through Military Service Award is given annually by the APSU Board of Trustees.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Chief Warrant Officer Five Allen Porupski, who was raised in Northern West Virginia and Southwestern Pennsylvania, where he graduated high school in 1990. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served until 1992.

Porupski joined the U.S. Army in February of 1995 and was assigned to the 24th Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia. He went on to graduate as a Special Forces Engineer Sergeant in July 1998 and was assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

Porupski also completed a two-year assignment at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, serving as the director and lead instructor for the Special Operations Warrant Officer Intermediate-Level Education Course. Currently, Porupski is serving as the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Command Chief Warrant Officer. While serving in 5th SFG (A) and 1st SFC (A) for the past 22 years, Porupski has deployed to over 14 combat missions.

Porupski holds a master’s degree in Public Policy from Liberty University. He is married to Katie Porupski and together they have five children, Paige (27), Luke (25), Cole (24), Emily (22) and Peyton (15).

To register for the event, visit, alumni.apsu.edu/springmilitaryvirtual21.

To support Austin Peay State University’s fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

