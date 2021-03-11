|
APSU Baseball OVC opener against Tennessee Tech moved to Saturday start
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team opens Ohio Valley Conference play this weekend when it hosts Tennessee Tech on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.
However, the three-game series between the Governors and Golden Eagles will begin Saturday afternoon instead of Friday.
The OVC set now starts with a 3:00pm, Saturday doubleheader followed by a 2:00pm, Sunday game. Only Saturday’s doubleheader will be broadcast on the Governors Sports Radio Network due to Sunday’s football game at Southeast Missouri. The entire three-game series is available on ESPN+.
Tickets for this weekend’s series are available for purchase online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the APSU Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY [7329] during normal business hours (9:00am-4:00pm CT).
