Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

APSU Baseball OVC opener against Tennessee Tech moved to Saturday start

March 10, 2021 | Print This Post
 

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team opens Ohio Valley Conference play this weekend when it hosts Tennessee Tech on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

However, the three-game series between the Governors and Golden Eagles will begin Saturday afternoon instead of Friday.

The OVC set now starts with a 3:00pm, Saturday doubleheader followed by a 2:00pm, Sunday game. Only Saturday’s doubleheader will be broadcast on the Governors Sports Radio Network due to Sunday’s football game at Southeast Missouri. The entire three-game series is available on ESPN+.

Tickets for this weekend’s series are available for purchase online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the APSU Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY [7329] during normal business hours (9:00am-4:00pm CT).


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      March 2021
      S M T W T F S
       123456
      78910111213
      14151617181920
      21222324252627
      28293031  