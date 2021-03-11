President Joe Biden’s statement on House Passage of American Rescue Plan

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


The White HouseWashington, D.C. – For weeks now, an overwhelming percentage of Americans – Democrats, Independents, and Republicans – have made it clear they support the American Rescue Plan. Today, with final passage in the House of Representatives, their voice has been heard.

Now we move forward with the resources needed to vaccinate the nation. To get $1,400 in direct payments to 85% of American households.

United States President Joe Biden.

To expand coverage and help with lowering health care premiums.

To give small businesses what they need to stay open.

To expand unemployment insurance, provide food and nutrition assistance.

To help keep a roof over people’s heads. To cut child poverty in half.

This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation – the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going – a fighting chance.

I want to thank all the members who voted for it, especially Speaker Pelosi, the finest and most capable speaker in the history of our nation. Once again, she has led into law an historic piece of legislation that addresses a major crisis and lifts up millions of Americans.

On Friday, I look forward to signing the American Rescue Plan into law at the White House – a people’s law at the people’s house.


