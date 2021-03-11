Clarksville Association of Realtors announces 2021 Appetite For Art

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of Realtors is excited to announce its Appetite For Art Fundraiser benefiting the FUEL food ministry and the CAR S.O.S Foundation. featuring artwork from students across the city. Through our partnerships with FUEL and S.O.S., CAR has raised over $150,000 over the last 14 years to help feed those children in our community that may not receive enough to eat at home… many of whom have likely been in your child’s classes or on their sports teams over the years.

This year’s event will be held on Friday, April 9th from 6:00pm–9:00pm at The Silo Event Center at 110 John Rives Road, Hopkinsville, KY 42240, while also hosting all artwork bidding through virtual means so that EVERYONE can participate as they feel comfortable doing so!

Tickets are on sale now at SpreadingOurSupport.com/Events/Appetite or by contacting Clarksville Association of Realtors at 931.552.3567.

The Helping Hands Committee is asking the public for artwork to be donated that will potentially be auctioned off at Appetite for Art. The artwork should be created by students ages ranging from preschool through college.

The artist should depict what “Healthy Eating” means to them; or looks like in their life; or feels like to them. The submission must be an original work of art on an 8.5” x11” page or a 3D work of art able to fit within an 8×10 sized box – completed by the student only.

Any art medium will be accepted, as long as it can be displayed within the stated size requirement. The winning artists will receive a gift certificate Horsefeathers and free admission to the event for the student and the student’s immediate family. Additionally, the winning students’ original artwork will be framed and auctioned live at the event.

The artwork must be completed and available for pick-up or dropped off to the Clarksville Association of REALTORS® office by 4:30pm on Friday, March 26th, 2021. The winners will be notified by Friday, April 2nd. Limit of one entry per student. The name of the artist/student, the age of the artist/student, and a parent contact number must appear somewhere on the artwork.

F.U.E.L. (Full of Emmaus Love) is a food subsidization program designed to feed Clarksville-Montgomery County school children through the weekend whose only food source may be the meals they are receiving at school. Individually wrapped items are discreetly made available to the qualifying students each Friday. The program is funded solely through donations and local fundraising efforts and operated through local churches and civic organizations.

The S.O.S. Foundation was founded in 2019 to capitalize on the association’s fundraising efforts with the goal of being able to help numerous local charities. For more information, or to make a donation go to www.spreadingoursupport.com.

About the Clarksville Association of Realtors

The Clarksville Association of Realtors® has over 1150 active REALTOR® members and 74 Affiliate Partners that work together to improve the public awareness of the value of Realtors to the community and to the benefits of their services. The Clarksville Association of Realtors® also serves to promote the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of Realtors®.

Sections

Topics