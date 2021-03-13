|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Vols Basketball loses to #6 Alabama in SEC Tournament semifinals, 73-68 Newer: April First Thursday Art walk Date Changed »
APSU Men’s Tennis falls to Saint Louis, 5-2
Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis dropped its non-conference finale, falling to Saint Louis, 5-2, Saturday at the Wesselman Tennis Courts.
Saint Louis jumped out in front early, knocking off Gabriel Nolasco Pozo and Thiago Nogueira in the No. 3 doubles match.
Then Jacob Lorino and Oliver Andersson dropped the No. 2 doubles match and the Billikens claimed the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead into singles action.
After Saint Louis had already claimed the doubles point, Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg were leading 4-2 in the No. 1 doubles match, but it was left unfinished.
Saint Louis picked up the first point in singles action by knocking off Thiago Nogueira in the No. 6 match. Playing in the No. 1 singles position for the first time in his Austin Peay State University career, Schlossmann picked up his second-straight singles win to bring the Govs back within one after the first two singles matches.
But the Billikens rattled off wins in the No. 3 and No. 2 singles matches, beating Damberg and Andersson, respectively, to claim the match win. With the final result already decided, Nolasco Pozo picked up the first singles win of his Austin Peay career in the No. 5 position to end the match.
Results
Doubles
1. Frederic Schlossmann/Anton Damberg (APSU) vs. Eliott Ekindi/David Hopper (SLU) 4-2, unfinished
2. Oscar Alvarez/Adam Behun (SLU) def. Jacob Lorino/Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-1
3. Jonathan Sadowski/Alex Heiden (SLU) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo/Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-2
Singles
1. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Eliott Ekindi (SLU) 6-2, 6-2
2. Oscar Alvarez (SLU) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-4, 6-2
3. Ryota Fukushima (SLU) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-2, 6-2
4. Adam Behun (SLU) def. Jacob Lorino (APSU) 5-7, 6-4, 10-8
5. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) def. David Hopper (SLU) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)
6. Pavel Badaiants (SLU) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-0, 6-0
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.