APSU Men’s Tennis falls to Saint Louis, 5-2

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis dropped its non-conference finale, falling to Saint Louis, 5-2, Saturday at the Wesselman Tennis Courts.

Saint Louis jumped out in front early, knocking off Gabriel Nolasco Pozo and Thiago Nogueira in the No. 3 doubles match.

Then Jacob Lorino and Oliver Andersson dropped the No. 2 doubles match and the Billikens claimed the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead into singles action.

After Saint Louis had already claimed the doubles point, Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg were leading 4-2 in the No. 1 doubles match, but it was left unfinished.

Saint Louis picked up the first point in singles action by knocking off Thiago Nogueira in the No. 6 match. Playing in the No. 1 singles position for the first time in his Austin Peay State University career, Schlossmann picked up his second-straight singles win to bring the Govs back within one after the first two singles matches.

But the Billikens rattled off wins in the No. 3 and No. 2 singles matches, beating Damberg and Andersson, respectively, to claim the match win. With the final result already decided, Nolasco Pozo picked up the first singles win of his Austin Peay career in the No. 5 position to end the match.

Results

Doubles

1. Frederic Schlossmann/Anton Damberg (APSU) vs. Eliott Ekindi/David Hopper (SLU) 4-2, unfinished

2. Oscar Alvarez/Adam Behun (SLU) def. Jacob Lorino/Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-1

3. Jonathan Sadowski/Alex Heiden (SLU) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo/Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-2

Singles

1. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Eliott Ekindi (SLU) 6-2, 6-2

2. Oscar Alvarez (SLU) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-4, 6-2

3. Ryota Fukushima (SLU) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-2, 6-2

4. Adam Behun (SLU) def. Jacob Lorino (APSU) 5-7, 6-4, 10-8

5. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) def. David Hopper (SLU) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

6. Pavel Badaiants (SLU) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-0, 6-0

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will kick off Ohio Valley Conference action when it travels to the Music City for a Saturday, March 13th match against Tennessee State. The Governors will open their home conference slate when they host Jacksonville State for a 2:00pm, March 26th match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter (@AustinPeayMTN).

