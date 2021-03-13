Tennessee Vols Basketball loses to #6 Alabama in SEC Tournament semifinals, 73-68

Nashville, TN – Productive offensive outings from freshmen Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were not enough Saturday, as the Tennessee men’s basketball team fell to No. 6 Alabama in the SEC Tournament semifinals at Bridgestone Arena, 73-68.



Tennessee’s SEC All-Freshman Team duo of Johnson and Springer led the way offensively for the Vols (18-8) with 20 and 18 points, respectively. Santiago Vescovi added 11 points with three made 3-pointers.

Box Score

Tennessee 68, Alabama 73

1 2 F Tennessee 40 28 68 Alabama 31 42 73

Next Up For Tennessee Vols Basketball

The Tennessee men’s basketball team will learn its NCAA Tournament seeding Sunday evening. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show airs Sunday at 5:00pm CT on CBS.

