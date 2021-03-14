April First Thursday Art walk Date Changed

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


March 13, 2021
 

Clarksville, TN – The Downtown Clarksville Association has decided to change the date of the April First Thursday Art Walk to the second Thursday because of the proximity to the Easter weekend.

The ArtWalk will take place on Thursday, April 8th, 2021.

The First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events, and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

Works by local artists, Bob privett, and Beverly Parker, were featured at the Downtown Artists Co-op for April's First Thursday Art Walk.

With 15+ venues, bars, and businesses participating each month, the First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

A complete list of venues and artists will follow as the date nears.

For more information, contact the Downtown Clarksville Association by calling 931.614.0255 or visit the website at www.artwalkclarksville.com


