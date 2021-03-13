APSU Softball hosts Morehead State for three game series this Weekend

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball team will open the home part of its 2021 regular-season schedule versus Morehead State this weekend, at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series.

APSU plays doubleheader against Morehead State Sunday. Game 1 begins at 3:00pm and Game 2 starts at 5:30pm. Austin Peay State University and Morehead State will play Game 3 on Monday at 12:00pm.

Austin Peay (6-4) enters the contest having gone 1-2 this past weekend in their OVC-opening series at Southeast Missouri, while the Eagles (4-6) dropped all three games in its OVC-opening series versus Eastern Illinois at home.

After the first 10 games of the season, the APSU Govs are led offensively by senior shortstop Brooke Pfefferle, who is hitting at a .406 clip this season, including two doubles, a triple, and a home run, to go with seven runs scored and six RBIs.

There are three other Governors who are hitting over .300 this season, starting with senior outfielder Bailey Shorter (.378, 1 HR, 8 RBI), junior third baseman Lexi Osowski (.324, 2 2B, 6 RBI), and Kelsey Gross (.313, 1 HR, 10 RBI).

The Eagles enter the weekend led at the plate by Alexis Strother’s .488 batting average, which includes a double a home run and nine RBIs. Peyton Rose (.304) is the only other Morehead State player hitting above .300 so far this season.

In the circle, the Govs pitching staff was led by senior Kelsey Gross, who is 3-0 this season, including a shutout, with an overall 1.33 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 innings of work.

Freshman Jordan Benefiel is 2-0 this season, with a 0.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 9.1 innings pitched, while junior Harley Mullins (1-4) has the other APSU victory this season, along with two saves.

Morehead State top hurler this season has been freshman Lennon Spicer, who prepped right down the road in Dickson County at Creek Wood High School, and enters with a 3-3 record, including a 3.26 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36.1 innings of work.

APSU Govs Hit and Run

Austin Peay State University is 19-16 overall in home openers in its history.

Austin Peay State University and Morehead State have played 90 times prior to this weekend’s action, the fourth-most played series by the Govs in their history.

The APSU Govs having won the last six meeting with the Eagles.

The APSU Govs 41 all-time wins versus Morehead State is the second-most versus any team in program history, trailing only the 46 wins versus Tennessee State.

This will be only the second time in APSU’s 36-year history where it will open its home schedule versus an OVC opponent. The other came in the 1997 season versus Tennessee State.

Having a home game just 11 contests into its schedule will be the earliest the Govs have played a home game in their schedule since 2015 (six games).

Sections

Topics