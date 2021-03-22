Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents Dr. Seuss’ “Shutter Island”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Get ready to shudder, suspense lovers! Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies film series wraps up this month with Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese’s spine-chilling thriller “Shutter Island” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels, investigating the disappearance of a murderer who escaped from a mental asylum located on an island currently in the path of a major hurricane. As the storm worsens and the puzzling, improbable clues multiply, Teddy soon suspects the doctors may be hiding facts from him and begins to doubt everything — his memory, his partner, even his own sanity.

Rating: R / Running time: 138 minutes / Release year: 2010 / Director: Martin Scorsese / Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams, Max von Sydow / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited.

Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in-person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with local regulations, seating is limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS AND REQUIREMENTS.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “Dreamgirls, “Breakfast At Tiffany’s”, “The Color Purple” and “Sufragette”.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

