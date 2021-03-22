|
APSU Football’s fall 2021 Schedule released
Clarksville, TN – In conjunction with the Ohio Valley Conference’s release of the fall 2021 football schedule, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department announced its slate of 11 football games for the fall, including five games at Fortera Stadium.The Governors open the fall in Week 1 with a Thursday, September 2nd game at Chattanooga in Finley Stadium – the first of five nonconference games.
After an extended week to prepare, Austin Peay State University meets Ole Miss in its lone Power Five game of the season, Saturday, September 11th in Oxford, Mississippi.
It will be the APSU Govs fourth-ever trip to the state of Mississippi, and first since a 2015 trip to Southern Miss
Back-to-back games against former OVC football members awaits in Weeks 3 and 4 with Morehead State visiting Fortera Stadium for the APSU home opener, September 18th. Austin Peay State University then travels to Eastern Kentucky for a September 25th nonconference tilt.
The most recent addition to the Govs slate is an October 2nd home game against Tennessee State that will not count in the OVC standings. The Govs and Tigers played before a record crowd in their 2018 matchup – a 49-34 APSU victory – and the fall 2021 contest promises to be just as exciting.
Ohio Valley Conference play begins the following weekend with Southeast Missouri traveling to Fortera Stadium, October. 9th. The six-game OVC slate will see both Eastern Illinois (November 6th) and Tennessee Tech (November 20th) visit Clarksville, the Golden Eagles doing so to end the regular season.
Austin Peay State University’s road OVC schedule begins October 23rd at Murray State. The Govs also travel to UT Martin (October 30th) and Tennessee State (November 13th) during conference play.
“This scheduling effort epitomized the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that exists among the OVC members,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “As a by-product of this effort, we believe we will enhance the sense of rivalry in the Conference and provide us with opportunities to showcase our outstanding level of competition.”
Season-ticket information and a promotions schedule for the fall 2021 schedule will be available following the conclusion of the spring 2021 slate.
APSU Football Fall 2021 Schedule
OVC Notably
