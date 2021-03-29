Blanchfield Army Community Hospital expands COVID-19 vaccine to all Enrolled Beneficiaries

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Public Affairs

Fort Campbell, KY – Beginning Thursday, April 1st, 2021 Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) will expand COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination to Tier 2 TRICARE Prime beneficiaries age 16 and older who are enrolled in one of the hospital’s medical homes.

“We are excited to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine to our entire eligible prime beneficiary population. It’s been about three months since we administered our first vaccine and we’ve steadily increased vaccinations since then as more vaccines became available. I received the vaccine myself and I would highly recommend it to anyone who is age 16 or older and is medically cleared,” said Col. Patrick T. Birchfield, hospital commander.

Any authorized and eligible person previously eligible under Tier 1A, 1B and 1C may also use this site to schedule their vaccine. COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccinations are available by appointment only at the Fort Campbell Passenger Processing Center located at 7162 Hedgerow Rd.

Currently, the only means to schedule a COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine appointment is by using the hospital’s website. Therefore, COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine appointments are not booked through the hospital’s telephone appointment line. To manage appropriate doses and personnel providing vaccines, everyone should schedule an appointment with no walk-ins authorized.

BACH is using the Pfizer vaccine, which is administered in two doses 21 days apart. Beneficiaries will need to return for the second dose. Second dose appointments should be scheduled using the Dose 2 link on the hospital’s website.

“Beneficiaries making their appointments online should make sure they are available to schedule their second dose 21 days later after receiving dose one,” said Maj. Jade Snader, head nurse of BACH’s COVID-vaccine clinic.

Following CDC guidance and installation policy, BACH continues to practice social distancing and appropriate visitor policies. For this reason, only patients who are scheduled to receive the vaccine are able to enter the Passenger Processing Center unless there is a need to assist the patient due to health circumstances. Childcare may be available through the Fort Campbell Family Child Care program for parents with young children.

“We have safely administered more than 16,000 doses at Fort Campbell, while more than 85 million U.S. citizens have received the vaccine. These vaccines are undergoing the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history and continue to be safe and effective. I encourage anyone with questions to review vaccine information from the CDC,” said Birchfield.

To learn more about the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine visit www.CDC.gov

Sections

Topics