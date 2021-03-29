This Week at APSU: Those 18 years and older can now get Vaccinated at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County recently opened COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines to anyone 16 years or older. Anyone 18 years or older can receive the Moderna vaccine at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus vaccination site free of charge. To sign up, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4daea628a5f4c43-first

On Tuesday, March 2nd, the APSU nursing faculty, and students began administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to members of the Montgomery County community at a drive-thru site behind the Ard Building.

After someone requests an appointment from Austin Peay State University, they’ll receive additional information on when to arrive at campus.

Individuals registered to receive a vaccination must enter lot 11 by traveling east on Main Street. Traffic will not be allowed to enter from University Avenue.

For more information on the state’s vaccination program, visit https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/.

Volunteers welcomed at Vaccination Site

As of Friday, Austin Peay’s vaccination site in parking lot 11, next to the Ard Building, has administered 1,135 doses of the Moderna vaccination. This site represents a major University effort to help keep the campus and the Clarksville-Montgomery County community safe, and we could use your help to make sure this effort continues to run smoothly.

If you are interested in supporting this project by volunteering at the vaccination tent, please sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DAEA628A5F4C43-vaccine1.

CECA Tennessee Artist Fellow Benjy Russell to give Lecture

CECA Tennessee Artist Fellow Benjy Russell will give a lecture exploring his work and creative practices on March 30th.

The lecture will be at 6:00pm via Zoom and is free and open to the public. Registration is required at this link.

The APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) recently announced Russell from Dowelltown and Karen Seapker, from Donalson, as the 2020-21 recipients of the Tennessee Artist Fellowship. Seapker’s lecture was on March 18th.

CECA Visiting Writers Series: A Reading with Robert McBrearty

Robert McBrearty will deliver a virtual reading and question and answer as part of the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) Visiting Writing Series.

The virtual event is at 7:00pm April 1st via Zoom. You can register here.

McBrearty is the author of three critically acclaimed short story collections, “A Night at the Y,” “Episode” — stories from which won him the Sherwood Anderson Foundation Fiction Award — and “Let the Birds Drink in Peace,” and a novella, “The Western Lonesome Society.”

