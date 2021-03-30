Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses at Belmont

Nashville, TN – Playing in a match that was rescheduled from Saturday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis fell to Belmont, 7-0, Monday at the Belmont Tennis Complex.

The Bruins grabbed the early advantage, sweeping the three doubles matches to claim the doubles point.

Belmont knocked off Anton Damberg and Frederic Schlossmann in the No. 1 doubles match, before taking down Oliver Andersson and Jacob Lorino in the No. 2 doubles match.

Finally, Belmont knocked off the combination of Gabriel Nolasco Pozo and Thiago Nogueira in the No. 3 match to wrap up doubles action.

In singles play, Schlossmann won the second set of the No. 1 match, but he lost in three sets to Marko Ilic. Then Andersson and Damberg fell in the No. 1 and No. 3 matches, respectively, as Belmont took a 4-0 lead and secured the match win.

With the match already out of reach, Lorino fell in the No. 4 match and Nolasco Pozo fell in the No. 5 match. Finally, Nogueira came up short in the No. 6 match as Belmont secured a 7-0 win over the Governors.

Austin Peay State University will be off in the coming week, but the Govs will be back in action when they play a 2:00pm, April 9th match against Eastern Illinois at the Governors Tennis Courts. The APSU Govs will then play their regular-season finale when they travel to Tennessee Tech for a 1:00pm, April 17th match.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter (@AustinPeayMTN).

