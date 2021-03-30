Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flash Flood Watch until late Wednesday night

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee for this evening through Wednesday night.

Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected across Middle Tennessee tonight and are expected to last through at least Wednesday late afternoon hours. One to two inches with locally higher amounts is expected, possible, on already significantly saturated ground conditions from rainfall of previous days.

Rainfall will cause excess runoff and localized flash flooding in the watch area, including adding additional water level rises on already elevated area rivers and creeks.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Counties Affected

Bedford County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Coffee County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, De Kalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Giles County, Grundy County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, Wayne County, White County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

Sections

Topics