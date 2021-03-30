Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies showings for April, May





Clarksville, TN – Movie lovers, rejoice! Budget-friendly entertainment options are continuing this spring at the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in Downtown Clarksville. Patrons can get “Back to the Movies” at the Roxy Regional Theatre with a Friday night lineup featuring a little something for everyone. Upcoming movies at the Roxy include: Dreamgirls, Breakfast At Tiffany’s, The Color Purple, Suffragette. Harriet, The Goonies, Grease, and Coco. Dreamgirls Friday, April 9th at 7:00pm With show-stopping performances by a star-studded cast, this adaptation of the Broadway hit musical soars with the amazing story of three female singers who learn that anything is possible when you hold on to your dreams. The Dreamettes — statuesque Deena (Beyonce Knowles), daffy Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose) and brassy Effie (Jennifer Hudson) — are a girl group making the talent-show rounds when ambitious manager Curtis Taylor Jr. (Jamie Foxx) spots the act and offers the chance of a lifetime, to be backup singers for a national star (Eddie Murphy). (Rated PG-13) Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Breakfast At Tiffany’s Friday, April 16th at 7:00pm Based on Truman Capote’s novella, this beloved romantic comedy stars Audrey Hepburn as Holly, a deliciously eccentric Manhattan sophisticate with commitment issues. Determined to marry a Brazilian millionaire, Holly escorts wealthy men, accepting gifts and money but not their affections. Everything changes, however, when she meets her charming new neighbor George Peppard, a writer who is “sponsored” by a wealthy Patricia Neal. (Not Rated) Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). The Color Purple Friday, April 23rd at 7:00pm Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey star in director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. From 1909 to 1949, Celie, a Southern Black woman, gradually gains self-respect as she strives to educate herself and to find love — despite an abusive spouse and a society biased against her race and her sex. (Rated PG-13) Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee).

Suffragette Friday, April 30th at 7:00pm Academy Award nominees Carey Mulligan and Helena Bonham Carter, and three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep star in this powerful drama, inspired by true events, about the women willing to lose everything in their fight for equality in early 20th-century Britain. Galvanized by political activist Emmeline (Meryl Streep), Maud (Carey Mulligan) joins the growing suffragette movement alongside women from all walks of life who sacrificed their jobs, homes, children — and even their lives — for the right to vote. (Rated PG-13) Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Harriet Friday, May 7th at 7:00pm From her escape from slavery through her transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, the incredible true story of iconic freedom fighter Harriet Tubman is told. Haunted by memories of those she left behind, Harriet (Cynthia Erivo) ventures back into dangerous territory on a mission to lead others to freedom. With allies like abolitionist William Still (Leslie Odom, Jr.) and the entrepreneurial Marie Buchanon (Janelle Monae), Harriet risks capture and death to guide hundreds to safety as one of the most prominent conductors of the Underground Railroad. Witness the story of a woman who defied impossible odds to change the course of her life and the fate of the nation. (Rated PG-13) Admission to this screening is FREE with a $5.00 suggested donation to help with licensing fees. The Goonies Friday, May 14th at 7:00pm From the imagination of Steven Spielberg comes this fun-filled adventure about a band of misfit teens who take on the might of a property developer planning to destroy their home to build a country club. When the kids discover an old treasure map in the attic, they follow it into a spectacular underground realm of twisting passages, outrageous booby-traps and a long-lost pirate ship, racing to stay one step ahead of a family of bumbling bad guys … and a mild-mannered monster with a face only a mother could love. (Rated PG) Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee).

Grease Friday, May 21st at 7:00pm Good girl Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and greaser Danny (John Travolta) fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance? Featuring such favorites as “Summer Nights,” “Beauty School Dropout” and the now famous “Greased Lightning,” this timeless classic will have you singing and dancing by the end of the movie. (Rated PG) Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Coco Friday, May 28th at 7:00pm Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal), and, together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history. (Rated PG) Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). A number of safety measures are in place, including extra cleaning and limiting each screening to 50 patrons to allow for proper social distancing in the auditorium. Facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth are also required for staff and patrons, and sanitization stations are located throughout the building. Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks are available as concessions in sealed packaging. Tickets are available online 24/7 at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in-person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to each Friday night’s movie.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

