Clarksville Fire Rescue begins annual Fire Hydrant Flushing, Testing

Residents may notice water running on streets, low water pressure

Clarksville, TN – City wide annual fire hydrant flushing and testing began today, April 5th, by Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) personnel and will continue throughout all areas of Clarksville through late May.

Clarksville Fire Rescue performs annual flow and pressure tests and flushes every city owned fire hydrant mostly within city limits to ensure they are adequate and operational for firefighting.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) personnel also flush hydrants throughout the year as part of their state-required maintenance program.

Fire hydrants are opened to allow water to flush for several minutes to hours to remove sediments and iron compounds.

Regular hydrant flushing ensures water in the main lines remains fresh and clean for CGW customers.

During the flushing process residents may notice discolored water as the sediments are agitated. This in no way affects the safety of the water. If discoloration occurs, turn on all household cold water faucets and let them run for several minutes to help clear household pipes.

Residents may also notice low water pressure or water running on streets during hydrant flushing. Please check the hydrant flushing schedules maintained on the Gas & Water website, www.cityofclarksville.com/244/Fire-Hydrant-Flushing-Testing-Schedule, to learn if hydrant flushing is being done in your neighborhood.

More information about fire hydrant flushing is also available on the Gas & Water website under the Fire Hydrant Flushing & Testing web page or call our Water Distribution office at 931.553.2497. For questions concerning water quality, please call the Clarksville Water Treatment Plant at 931.553.2440.

