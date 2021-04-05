APSU Softball plays Murray State at Cheryl Holt Field, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will host Murray State for a mid-week Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader on Tuesday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, to begin a nine-game homestand. Games begin at 2:00pm.

The Governors (16-8, 11-6 OVC) and Racers (14-19, 11-6 OVC), who both enter the Battle of the Border showdown tied for third place in the conference standings, met once already this season on March 24th in Murray, Kentucky, with the Govs dropping both games.

Austin Peay State University is led offensively by junior third baseman Lexi Osowski (.456, 3 HR, 16 RBI), who leads the OVC in batting average, followed by senior shortstop Brooke Pfefferle (.444, 1 HR, 9 RBI), who is second in batting average in the OVC.

Three other APSU Govs are hitting over .300 this season, starting with senior outfielder Bailey Shorter (.382, 4 HR, 18 RBI), senior second baseman Drew Dudley (.340, 2 HR, 7 RBI) and senior pitcher/first baseman Kelsey Gross (.333, 2 HR, 25 RBI).

The Racers do not have a hitter above .300 this season, but are led by Sierra Gilmore’s .271 batting average, which includes three home runs and 21 RBIs.

In the circle, the Govs pitching staff is led by Gross, who is 6-1 this season with two shutouts, two saves, a 2.47 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35.2 innings of work, followed by freshman Jordan Benefiel (5-2, 1.18 ERA, 41 K’s) — she leads the conference in ERA and opponents’ batting average against (.172) — and junior Harley Mullins (5-5, 4.89 ERA, 35 K’s) with a shutout and two saves.

Murray State’s pitching staff is led by Hannah James (5-7, 2.19 ERA, 96 K’s) and Jenna Veber (5-8, 2.43 ERA, 47 K’s).

APSU Govs Hit and Run

The nine-game homestand will be their longest stretch of consecutive home games for the Govs since April 5th-13th, 2014.

The APSU Govs have won their last six games, their longest win streak since the 2018 season.

Austin Peay State University is 6-0 at home this season.

Lexi Osowski enters the doubleheader with an 11-game hit streak, tying for the seventh longest such streak by an APSU Gov since the 2000 season.

Drew Dudley enters the doubleheader with a nine-game hit streak.

Austin Peay State University is 10-21 all-time versus Murray State, 4-9 in all games played in Clarksville.

