Austin Peay State University to hold ribbon cutting for Stone, Rudolph & Henry Govs Gallery

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host the Stone, Rudolph & Henry Govs Gallery Virtual Celebration and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at 10:00am on Friday, April 23rd, 2021 in the APSU Kimbrough Building. In keeping with CDC, state, and local COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines, in-person attendance at this event is limited, so the University is inviting the public to join virtually.

“This connection between the APSU College of Business and Stone, Rudolph & Henry, PLC is an excellent reminder of all the great things we can accomplish with the help of our community partners,” Austin Peay State University President Michael Licari said. “We appreciate their support of this impactful project.”

The Stone, Rudolph & Henry Govs Gallery is located in the second floor lobby of the Kimbrough Building. Stone Rudolph & Henry, PLC recently made a generous gift to the APSU College of Business as part of a partnership to promote future student success by providing the resources faculty and staff need to continue their high-quality instruction.

“I am incredibly thankful to Stone, Rudolph, & Henry for their support of our students and the creation of this informal learning space that will enable students to gather, collaborate, and network outside of class,” Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the APSU College of Business, said.

Stone, Rudolph & Henry, PLC is a full-service public accounting and consulting firm that has served clients in Tennessee and across the nation for over 60 years with accounting, auditing, tax planning and preparation, business consulting, and technology services.

“Stone, Rudolph & Henry has enjoyed a long relationship with the College of Business at Austin Peay State University, primarily through our internship program,” Tom Henry, managing principal of Stone, Rudolph & Henry, PLC said. “Most of our hiring of accounting professionals has been through this program, and we believe that will continue into the future. We believe that investing in the APSU College of Business is a great opportunity.”

To RSVP for the virtual event by April 20th, guests are asked to email *protected email* and include “Stone, Rudolph & Henry Govs Gallery Virtual Celebration and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony” in the subject line. Guests will then receive a confirmation email including the link to watch the event live.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Austin Peay State University Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

