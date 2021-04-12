Austin Peay State University Theatre and Dance presents radio drama Suspense! April 15th-17th

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, April 15th, 2021 the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Theatre and Dance will continue its 2019-2020 virtual season with Suspense! Live by John C. Alsedek and Dana-Perry Hayes.

The production will run from April 15th-17th.

All shows start at 7:30pm., and the performances will take place virtually via a LIVE video or audio-only stream.

From 1940-1962, Suspense! was one of the highest rated radio dramas on CBS radio network. Pulling melodrama from stage and screen, this weekly show presented spine tingling tales to delight the listener for 946 episodes.

Flash forward to 2012, when LA-based director/writer/producer John C. Alsedek and his writing partner Dana Perry-Hayes decided to revive the show for Sirius XM radio. Since then, the show has piled up three Peabody nominations, one Society of Voice Arts and Sciences nomination, and can be heard on radio stations across the world. In an agreement with Blue Hours Productions, Austin Peay is bringing this hit radio drama to the stage.

Directed by Talon Beeson, Austin Peay State University associate professor of acting and directing, and assistant directed by APSU senior Lexi Putter, this production features the only recurring original character from the revival of the show – the burlesque dancer by day and cat burglar by night, Kitty Divine. Taking place in a radio studio in the 1930’s, the cast of the popular radio drama Nine Lives must record five episodes in one evening to earn a second season.

This production also features new material written by Alsedek specifically for APSU. Staging a radio drama enabled Beeson and Putter to observe COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines while also giving students a chance to work with an industry professional on a world premiere show. As an added bonus, the students cast in the show will have the opportunity to be in one of the episodes of the final season of Suspense!, which is currently in production.

This production will be unique for Austin Peay State University as viewers will be able to stream a live video feed or audio only feed each night. Suspense! Live is free to stream. The links for the stream can be found under box office at theatredance.apsu.edu.

For more information, please call Talon Beeson at 931.221.6259 or email *protected email*

