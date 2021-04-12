Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – It’s everything you’ve always wanted to do … and the one you’ve always wanted to do it with! Get Back to the Movies at the Roxy Regional Theatre this weekend with the Audrey Hepburn classic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” this Friday, April 16th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Based on Truman Capote’s novella, this delightful romantic comedy stars Audrey Hepburn as Holly, a deliciously eccentric Manhattan sophisticate with commitment issues. Determined to marry a Brazilian millionaire, Holly escorts wealthy men, accepting gifts and money but not their affections.

Everything changes, however, when she meets her charming new neighbor Paul (George Peppard), a writer who is “sponsored” by a wealthy Patricia Neal.

Rating: NR / Running time: 115 minutes / Release year: 1961 / Director: Blake Edwards / Cast: Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard, Patricia Neal, Buddy Ebsen, Mickey Rooney / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging.

Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in-person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, seating is limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “The Color Purple”, “Suffragette”, “Harriet”, “The Goonies”, “Grease” and “Coco”. For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

