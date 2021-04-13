Austin Peay Men’s Golf sits in Sixth at Big Blue Intercollegiate

Nashville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s golf senior Austin Lancaster finds himself among the top-10 after 36 holes at the Tennessee State-hosted Big Blue Intercollegiate, which began Monday at Hermitage Golf Course’s Presidents Reserve Course.

The APSU Govs will enter Tuesday in the hunt for a top-five or better; while tournament-leader Murray State (567) and UT Martin (573) are locked in a battle for the top two spots, Austin Peay State University’s 585 has head coach Robbie Wilson‘s charges eying a top-three finish as they battle Tennessee Tech (579), Missouri State (580), Belmont (581) and Evansville (586) for position on the leaderboard.

Lancaster was steady as ever, sinking 29 pars over the opening 36 holes. At 143 (76-70), he stands tied for 10th, six shots off the lead, heading into the final round. He’s one shot ahead of Chase Korte (71-73—144), whose second round was highlighted by an eagle on the 562-yard par-5 at No. 8, in addition to a fantastic 2.75 stroke average on par-3 holes which tied for the tournament high.

Michael Busse and Garrett Whitfield reached 149 in the same fashion—74 in the first round, 75 in the second—to pace the bottom half of the lineup. Jordan Rodriguez (77-75—152) rallied back in the second round, aided by a long birdie putt at No. 17 to shave something off his score.

Playing as the individual, Micah Knisley was outstanding for the Govs. The junior’s opening-round 69 had him one shot off the lead after 18 holes, and his 145 (69-76) has him with a share of 17th entering the final day. Knisley’s six birdies led Austin Peay State University over the first 36 holes.

Final-day action from Hermitage Golf Club begins 8:00am, Tuesday; spectators are not permitted for this event.

