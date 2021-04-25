Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports carjacking suspect Dustin Williams in Custody

April 25, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has taken Dustin Williams into custody. The second stolen vehicle (Green Camero) has also been recovered.

MCSO deputies began searching for a carjacking suspect and vehicle Saturday, April 24th, 2021. The incident occurred at approximately 8:15am on North Hinton Road. The stolen vehicle was a red 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The stolen red 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee looks similar to the one in this photo.

The stolen red 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee looks similar to the one in this photo.

The vehicle was located near the 2700 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. The carjacking suspect was identified as Dustin Williams, 34.

He had been seen fleeing on foot in the area of At Home and Governor’s Square Mall. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black socks, and a reddish orange beanie cap.

Williams was seen later in the Sango Road and Hwy 41A South area in a 1996 Green Chevy Camaro.

Current charges are aggravated assault and carjacking. Bond is $125,000.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives