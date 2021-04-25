|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Eliza Evans shows effects of climate change at Austin Peay State University Newer: APSU Beach Volleyball defeat Morehead State, lose to Jacksonville State at Eastern Kentucky Tournament »
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports carjacking suspect Dustin Williams in Custody
Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has taken Dustin Williams into custody. The second stolen vehicle (Green Camero) has also been recovered.
MCSO deputies began searching for a carjacking suspect and vehicle Saturday, April 24th, 2021. The incident occurred at approximately 8:15am on North Hinton Road. The stolen vehicle was a red 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The vehicle was located near the 2700 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. The carjacking suspect was identified as Dustin Williams, 34.
He had been seen fleeing on foot in the area of At Home and Governor’s Square Mall. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black socks, and a reddish orange beanie cap.
Williams was seen later in the Sango Road and Hwy 41A South area in a 1996 Green Chevy Camaro.
Current charges are aggravated assault and carjacking. Bond is $125,000.
SectionsNews
TopicsAggravated Assault, Bond, Carjacking, Chevy Camaro, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Dustin Williams, Governors Square Mall, Hwy 41A, Jeep Grand Cherokee, MCSO, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, North Hinton Road, Sango Road, Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.