Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports carjacking suspect Dustin Williams in Custody

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has taken Dustin Williams into custody. The second stolen vehicle (Green Camero) has also been recovered.

MCSO deputies began searching for a carjacking suspect and vehicle Saturday, April 24th, 2021. The incident occurred at approximately 8:15am on North Hinton Road. The stolen vehicle was a red 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The vehicle was located near the 2700 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. The carjacking suspect was identified as Dustin Williams, 34.

He had been seen fleeing on foot in the area of At Home and Governor’s Square Mall. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black socks, and a reddish orange beanie cap.

Williams was seen later in the Sango Road and Hwy 41A South area in a 1996 Green Chevy Camaro.

Current charges are aggravated assault and carjacking. Bond is $125,000.

