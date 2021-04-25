|
APSU Beach Volleyball defeat Morehead State, lose to Jacksonville State at Eastern Kentucky Tournament
Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team split a doubleheader on the first day of play at the EKU Beach Tournament, the Governors beat Morehead State, 3-2, and then fell to Jacksonville State, 3-2, Saturday at Eastern Kentucky.
In the first match against Morehead State, Caroline Waite and Erin Eisenhart picked up their third-straight win in the No. 4 pairing to give the Govs their first point of the afternoon.
After dropping the No. 5 and No. 1 pairings to the Eagles, Marlayna Bullington, and Aysha Hood scored the Governors second point of the day and tied the match, 2-2, with a win in the No. 2 pairing. In the final match left on the sand, Kelsey Mead and Tegan Seyring secured a 3-2 win for Austin Peay State University with a win in the No. 3 pairing.
In the second match of the day against Jacksonville State, the Gamecocks picked up wins in the No. 4 and No. 5 pairings to start the match. Then Mead and Seyring kept their momentum from the morning’s contest and won their second-straight match when they beat Jacksonville State in the No. 3 pairing.
However, Jacksonville State was able to score the match-clinching point when they won the No. 1 pairing. With the match already decided, Panning and Moore picked up their team-best ninth win of the season in the No. 2 pairing to bring the day to an end.
Austin Peay State University will be back in action at the EKU Beach Tournament when it plays Sunday matches against Chattanooga, 1:00pm, and Eastern Kentucky, 5:00pm.
In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors Beach Volleyball Twitter account (@AustinPeayBVB).
Results
Austin Peay def. Morehead State, 3-2
1 – Whitten/Keating (MSU) def. Panning/Moore (APSU) 21-19, 21-14
2 – Bullington/Hood (APSU) def. Lohmeier/Miller (MSU) 23-25, 21-19, 16-14
3 – Mead/Seyring (APSU) def. Reinhard/Musselman (MSU) 21-12, 19-21, 18-16
4 – Waite/Eisenhart (APSU) def. Allen/Montelisciana (MSU) 15-21, 21-11, 15-10
5 – Hodges/Bessler (MSU) def. Arrington/Darland (APSU) 16-21, 21-8, 15-12
Order of finish: 5, 4, 1, 2, 3
Jacksonville State def. Austin Peay, 3-2
1 – Milton/Quigley (JSU) def. Bullington/Hood (APSU) 13-21, 21-18, 15-13
2 – Panning/Moore (APSU) def. Nelson/Glotzbach (JSU) 21-13, 21-12
3 – Mead/Seyring (APSU) def. Kindermann/Carmichael (JSU) 21-18, 14-21, 15-13
4 – Pauze/Garrison (JSU) def. Waite/Eisenhart (APSU) 21-16, 21-12
5 – Randall/Jarnagin (JSU) def. Arrington/Darland (APSU) 21-16, 9-21, 18-16
Order of finish: 4, 5, 3, 1, 2
